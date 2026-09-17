Gilbert went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

Gilbert pinch hit in the 10th inning and delivered as the leadoff hitter, launching a two-run homer to center field to give San Francisco a 6-4 lead. The 25-year-old outfielder has appeared in each of the Giants' last seven games, batting .286 with five runs scored, four RBI, two home runs and a stolen base in 16 plate appearances during that span. He figures to continue seeing regular opportunities for the injury-riddled Giants, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention.