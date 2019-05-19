The Giants activated Pomeranz (lat) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Pomeranz was sidelined for just under two weeks with the left lat strain and didn't require a minor-league rehab assignment before being reinstated to the active roster. It's not expected that Pomeranz will face a strict pitch-count cap in his first start back from the IL, but the southpaw hadn't worked more than six innings in any of his seven starts prior to being shut down.