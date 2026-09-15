McCray went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals.

McCray logged San Francisco's only extra-base hit with a leadoff double in the sixth inning, and he came around to score the team's lone run later that inning. The 25-year-old has recorded at least one hit in three of his last five games and is batting .235 with four runs scored, a home run and a stolen base in 19 plate appearances this month. Overall, he's slashing .147/.256/.294 with 12 runs scored, five stolen bases, three RBI and two long balls across 81 plate appearances this season.