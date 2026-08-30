McCray went 1-for-4 with a run scored in a 7-2 win over Arizona in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

McCray didn't play in Game 1 of this doubleheader but hit a leadoff single in the fifth inning of Game 2 before coming around to score, giving the Giants a 2-1 lead. The 25-year-old outfielder has recorded a hit in three of his last four games, batting .214 with a triple and a double in 15 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .118/.237/.235 with eight runs scored, four stolen bases, two RBI and a home run across 62 plate appearances this season.