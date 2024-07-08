Birdsong did not factor in the decision during Sunday's loss to Cleveland. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over 4.2 innings while recording five strikeouts.

Birdsong kept the Guardians quiet until he coughed up a pair of runs in the fourth inning. He's recorded exactly five punchouts in each of his first three big-league starts and has yet to go deeper than five innings. Birdsong generated 13 swinging strikes, including five with his slider. He'll carry a 4.40 ERA into his next start, which is projected to be at home against the Twins.