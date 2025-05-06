Birdsong was charged with five runs (one earned) on two walks and two hits over one-third of an inning during Monday's 9-2 loss to the Cubs.

Birdsong entered the game in the sixth frame with the Giants trailing 4-2. The 23-year-old gave up his second home run of the season to the first batter he faced and issued two free passes for the second time in the 2025 campaign. However, San Francisco also committed two of its four errors while Birdsong was on the mound. The right-hander has now allowed three earned runs this season, recording a 1.47 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 19:8 K:BB over 18.1 innings in nine appearances.