Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Problem with UCL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Birdsong was diagnosed with a Grade 2 forearm strain and UCL sprain after undergoing an MRI on Sunday and will meet with Dr. Keith Meister for a second opinion, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday that the right-hander was headed for a second opinion for his arm injury, and that certainly makes sense, given the initial diagnosis. Birdsong is weighing the treatment options, and surgery seems likely to be on the table.
More News
-
Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Getting second opinion•
-
Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Being evaluated for elbow injury•
-
Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Struggles in Cactus League opener•
-
Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Working on mechanics this offseason•
-
Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Sent down after disastrous start•
-
Giants' Hayden Birdsong: Fails to record an out Monday•