Birdsong was diagnosed with a Grade 2 forearm strain and UCL sprain after undergoing an MRI on Sunday and will meet with Dr. Keith Meister for a second opinion, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday that the right-hander was headed for a second opinion for his arm injury, and that certainly makes sense, given the initial diagnosis. Birdsong is weighing the treatment options, and surgery seems likely to be on the table.