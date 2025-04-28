Birdsong threw three scoreless innings during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, allowing three hits while striking out five.
Birdsong entered the game in the sixth frame, surrendering a triple to the first batter he faced. However, he settled in and retired the next three hitters. The 23-year-old also allowed a double and a single over his three innings but racked up a season-high five strikeouts. Birdsong owns a 1.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and an 18:6 K:BB across 16.0 innings in seven games. The right-hander has been impressive to start the 2025 campaign and will likely continue to serve in a long-relief role.
