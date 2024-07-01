Birdsong is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday in Atlanta, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The banged-up Giants have only two members of their Opening Day rotation (Logan Webb and Jordan Hicks) available at the moment, so San Francisco should have a spot available for Birdsong until at least three of Kyle Harrison (ankle), Blake Snell (groin), Alex Cobb (hip), Robbie Ray (elbow) and Keaton Winn (elbow) come back from the injured list. After being expedited to the big leagues last week following just two starts at Triple-A Sacramento, Birdsong demonstrated shaky command in his MLB debut against the Cubs on Wednesday, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. On a positive note, Birdsong induced nine swings and misses and finished with five punchouts. His long-term outlook remains promising, but Birdsong shapes up as a risky fantasy option heading into what will likely be a two-start week. After facing off against Atlanta, the 23-year-old right-hander lines up for another turn Sunday in Cleveland.