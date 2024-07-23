Birdsong was optioned to Single-A San Jose on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Birdsong put together a stellar start Sunday against the Rockies, fanning 12 while allowing two runs over six frames, but he'll return to the minor leagues following Monday's transaction. Slusser notes that the right-hander could be back with the big-league club in time for Saturday's doubleheader, which is likely the reasoning behind the demotion to Single-A San Jose, though the impending return of Alex Cobb (hip) and Robbie Ray (elbow) could also impact San Francisco's pitching plans for the weekend.
