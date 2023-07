The Giants recalled Diaz from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring) headed to the injured list, Diaz will come up from the minors to give the Giants another bat on their bench. Diaz is slashing .250/.337/.511 across 104 plate appearances in the minors, but has had very limited success throughout his career in the big leagues.