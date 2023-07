Davis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

Davis hammered his 14th long ball of 2023 Saturday, going yard off Kenley Jansen in the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off. The homer marked Davis' second in three games, while the overall effort marked his first multi-hit contest since July 4. Across his last 15 appearances, Davis is hitting 8-for-48 (.167) with seven RBI and six runs scored.