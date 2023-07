Davis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rockies.

Davis snapped a 19-game homer drought Sunday, and his blast accounted for the only run of the game. He batted .231 with a 4:24 BB:K over that span. For the season, he has a .277/.350/.450 slash line with 11 homers, 46 RBI, 37 runs scored and a stolen base over 84 contests. Davis should continue to see the bulk of the playing time at third base.