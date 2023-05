Davis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Davis will hit the bench after going 3-for-16 with a home run, two doubles, three walks, four RBI and four runs while starting in each of the past five games. With Davis out of the lineup, second baseman Thairo Estrada will get a day out of the field and occupy the designated-hitter spot.