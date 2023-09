Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to Sept. 27, with a left shoulder strain.

Davis injured his shoulder on a slide during Tuesday's game against the Padres and it will prematurely end his 2023 campaign. The 30-year-old will finish having slashed .248/.325/.413 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI over 144 games. Davis will be arbitration-eligible for a final time this offseason.