Giants' Jairo Pomares: Lands with Giants
Pomares agreed to a $975,000 deal with the Giants on Monday.
The oldest of the notable players expected to sign on July 2, Pomares will turn 18 in August, so he could move a bit quicker than the rest of the top prospects from this year's international signing class. At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Pomares has a good, athletic frame, and the fact that he hits from the left side is another mark in his favor. He is currently a hit-over-power offensive prospect, but could develop more over-the-fence pop with professional instruction. Pomares is a plus runner, but may lack the instincts for center field, which would put more pressure on his bat. He has a chance to develop into a five-category fantasy contributor.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...