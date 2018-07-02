Giants' Jairo Pomares: Lands with Giants

Pomares agreed to a $975,000 deal with the Giants on Monday.

The oldest of the notable players expected to sign on July 2, Pomares will turn 18 in August, so he could move a bit quicker than the rest of the top prospects from this year's international signing class. At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Pomares has a good, athletic frame, and the fact that he hits from the left side is another mark in his favor. He is currently a hit-over-power offensive prospect, but could develop more over-the-fence pop with professional instruction. Pomares is a plus runner, but may lack the instincts for center field, which would put more pressure on his bat. He has a chance to develop into a five-category fantasy contributor.

