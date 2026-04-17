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Oliva underwent left hamate bone surgery Thursday in Los Angeles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The common recovery timeline for this type of procedure is 4-to-6 weeks, so Oliva will be out until mid-May even in a best-case scenario. He is 1-for-7 at the plate this season in his limited opportunities for the Giants.

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