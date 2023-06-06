Pederson (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Pederson will join the Giants in Colorado ahead of their three-game series with the Rockies, returning to the big leagues for the first time since he was placed on the 10-day IL on May 15. The lefty bat has compiled a .235 average with five homers, 18 RBI and 12 runs scored over 81 at-bats in 26 games with San Francisco this year and could return to a platoon at designated hitter in his return, sitting versus southpaws. Pederson has logged just seven at-bats against left-handers so far in 2023, producing just one hit.