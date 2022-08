Pederson (hand) is starting in left field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 30-year-old exited Sunday's game with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch and was held out of the lineup Monday, but he'll rejoin the starting nine for Tuesday's contest. Pederson is 7-for-18 with three doubles, three RBI and two runs in eight games since returning from a brief stint on the concussion IL in early August.