Pederson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Pederson was the engine behind the Giants' comeback win -- he tied the game with his eighth-inning solo shot before his walk-off walk in the ninth. The designated hitter has gone just 4-for-21 (.190) over his last seven contests, though he also has five walks in that span. He's at a .266/.387/.508 slash line with eight homers, 27 RBI, 24 runs scored, no stolen bases, four doubles and a triple through 39 contests while seeing the vast majority of his playing time versus right-handed pitchers.