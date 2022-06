Pederson remains on the bench Sunday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Pederson owns an excellent .268/.339/.564 line on the the season, but that hasn't convinced the Giants to use him in anything more than a platoon role. He sat against lefty Clayton Kershaw on Saturday and remains on the bench against Julio Urias here, with Heliot Ramos starting in left field.