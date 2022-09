Bart will not start Thursday's game against the Rockies, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bart has been the Giants' clear primary catcher down the stretch, starting eight of the last 12 games prior to Thursday's contest. He hasn't had much success at the plate over that stretch, however, going 3-for-25 with 14 strikeouts. Austin Wynns will start behind the plate Thursday.