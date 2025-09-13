Giants' Joey Lucchesi: Tosses scoreless outing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lucchesi threw a scoreless inning in Friday's 5-1 extra-inning victory over the Dodgers, hitting one batter and striking out one.
Lucchesi threw eight of his 17 pitches while retiring three of the four batters he faced. He hasn't allowed a run in nine consecutive outings. The left-hander owns a 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB across 33.2 innings in 33 appearances this season.
