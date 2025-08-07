Butto threw a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Butto entered the game in the seventh inning, retiring the side in order and throwing seven of his 12 pitches for strikes. The 27-year-old has yet to give up a run in three appearances since being acquired as part of the package from the Mets in exchange for Tyler Rogers. Butto has allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three over 3.1 innings with San Francisco. Overall, he now owns a 3.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 44:23 K:BB across 50.1 innings in 37 games between the Giants and Mets.