Giants' Jung Hoo Lee: Doubles in win

Lee went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

Lee lined a double to right field in the second inning and singled in the seventh, recording his fourth multi-hit performance over the last five games. The 27-year-old outfielder has been productive over 20 appearances in June, batting .408 with 16 runs scored, eight RBI, five stolen bases and two long balls in 81 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .333/.367/.474 with 40 runs scored, 27 RBI, five home runs and five stolen bases across 289 plate appearances this season.