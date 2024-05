Lee went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Lee tallied the first three-hit game of his MLB career Tuesday and now leads all rookies with 37 hits on the year, though only five of those have gone for extra bases. Lee is now slashing .264/.314/.329 with two homers, seven RBI, 14 runs and a 10:13 BB:K in 153 plate appearances.