Harrison is progressing in his recovery from a right ankle sprain and had been playing catch off flat ground from up to 90 feet as of Saturday, MLB.com reports.

While the fact that Harrison hasn't been shut down from activity one week after landing on the injured list is an encouraging sign, the Giants still aren't counting on the 22-year-old lefty to rejoin the rotation until July. With all of Harrison, Blake Snell (groin) and Keaton Winn (elbow) going on the IL within the past three weeks, the Giants are left with Logan Webb and Jordan Hicks as the only healthy members of their season-opening rotation.