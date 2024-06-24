Harrison is progressing in his recovery from a right ankle sprain and had been playing catch off flat ground from up to 90 feet as of Saturday, MLB.com reports.
While the fact that Harrison hasn't been shut down from activity one week after landing on the injured list is an encouraging sign, the Giants still aren't counting on the 22-year-old lefty to rejoin the rotation until July. With all of Harrison, Blake Snell (groin) and Keaton Winn (elbow) going on the IL within the past three weeks, the Giants are left with Logan Webb and Jordan Hicks as the only healthy members of their season-opening rotation.
More News
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Shelved with ankle sprain•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Yields one run in quality start•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Completes six frames in loss•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Tagged for 12 hits in loss•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Escapes with no-decision Friday•
-
Giants' Kyle Harrison: Good enough for win•