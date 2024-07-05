Harrison (ankle) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list Saturday to make a start in Cleveland.

As anticipated, Harrison will bypass a rehab assignment and step right back into the San Francisco rotation after having missed just under a month with a right ankle sprain. During his absence, Harrison has been able to build his arm back up through bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions, so he likely won't face any major restrictions in his first start since June 10. Harrison went 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB across 77.1 innings over his first 14 starts with the Giants prior to landing on the shelf.