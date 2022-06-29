Wade (knee) has rejoined the Giants and is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wade appeared in seven games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento over the past 10 days, and he's ready to rejoin the big-league roster after going 6-for-23 with a home run, two doubles, five RBI and four runs. The 28-year-old missed the start of the season due to a bone bruise in his left knee and returned in May to play 10 games, but he quickly returned to the injured list with inflammation in the same knee. He had an .808 OPS with 18 home runs and 56 RBI in 109 games for the Giants last season, and once officially activated the lefty-hitting outfielder will likely work in the strong side of a platoon.