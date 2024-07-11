Wade is out of the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jays, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After going 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored during Wednesday's loss, Wade will give way Thursday to Wilmer Flores, who will start at first base and bat seventh.
