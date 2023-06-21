Wade is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday after tweaking his right side in batting practice prior to Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Wade was scratched from the lineup ahead of the contest after reporting his injury to the coaching staff. He'll most likely end up sitting out Wednesday's matchup with the Padres as well while the Giants evaluate the results of his MRI, but Wade can be viewed as day-to-day until an updated diagnosis is provided by the team.