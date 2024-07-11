Manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that Wade is dealing with tightness in his hamstring, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Wade was left off the Giants' starting lineup for Thursday's game, and it's now been revealed that his absence is due to problems with his hamstring. Melvin noted that the 30-year-old first baseman will still likely be available for San Francisco's upcoming series versus Minnesota, but the team will take a day-to-day approach with him until the All-Star break.