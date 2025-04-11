Wade is starting at first base and batting sixth in Friday's contest against the Yankees.
Each of Wade's first nine starts this season came from the leadoff spot, but he's been demoted -- at least temporarily -- after going hitless across his last five games. Mike Yastrzemski has been elevated to the leadoff spot for the Giants on Friday.
