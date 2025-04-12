Wade went 1-for-3 with one run scored, two walks and three RBI in Friday's 9-1 rain-shortened win over the Yankees.

Wade played a big role in chasing Marcus Stroman out of the first inning, when the former smacked a double to right field to bring home Matt Chapman and Heliot Ramos. Wade brought home another run in the sixth frame when he drew a bases-loaded walk at the top of the sixth inning in what was ultimately the final play of the game due to inclement weather. Wade entered Friday's game having gone 0-for-15 with seven strikeouts over his last five games and was demoted from the leadoff to the sixth spot in the lineup, so his bounce-back effort is hopefully a sign of things to come for the 31-year-old first baseman.