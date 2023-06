Wade (side) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Padres, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He said Wednesday that he was targeting a Thursday return, but even when fully healthy, Wade often sits against lefties, and Blake Snell is starting for San Diego. It would not be surprising to see Wade appear off the bench in this one, and the Giants are slated to face three righties at home this weekend against the Diamondbacks.