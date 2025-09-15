Roupp (knee) tossed a 25-pitch bullpen session at Oracle Park on Friday, MLB.com reports.

Roupp isn't expected to pitch again this season after landing on the 15-day injured list Aug. 22 due to a left knee bone bruise, but his ability to get back on the mound just under a month after suffering the injury suggests that he'll be in line for a relatively normal offseason. The 27-year-old proved to be a serviceable member of the rotation when healthy in 2025, logging a 7-7 record with a 3.80 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 102:45 K:BB in 106.2 innings.