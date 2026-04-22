Roupp (4-1) earned the victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and five walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

Roupp battled his control in the outing, issuing a season-high five free passes while throwing just 58 of 106 pitches for strikes. However, he balanced that with seven punchouts and yielded only one hit while inducing 12 whiffs. Roupp's elevated pitch count prevented him from going deep enough to pick up a quality start, but he pitched well enough to notch his third straight victory. The right-hander gave up five earned runs across 4.2 frames against the Mets in his second start of the season, but in his other four outings he's surrendered one or zero runs. That's earned him an overall 2.28 ERA, which he's complemented with a 1.01 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB over 27.2 innings.