Roupp (undisclosed) made his third rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Wednesday, striking out four over two perfect innings.

Roupp has resided on Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list since May 24 with an unspecified injury, but he looks to be close to a return to action in the Pacific Coast League. He's cruised through his first three outings in the ACL, punching out 12 while not issuing a walk and allowing just two hits over five shutout innings. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Roupp, who possesses a spot on the Giants' 40-man roster and might have been under consideration to join the injury-riddled big-league rotation had he been healthy.