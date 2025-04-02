Roupp didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Houston after allowing three runs on four hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out eight.

While Roupp did hand out four free passes that drove up his pitch count to 83, he did fan a career-high eight Wednesday. A Yordan Alvarez single in the fifth inning resulted in two of his earned runs, both of which came as inherited runners while the right-hander was in the dugout after failing to record an out in the frame. Roupp doesn't figure to have a long leash as a starter, with Hayden Birdsong looming in the bullpen, but he tentatively lines up for a softer matchup at home against the Reds early next week.