Roupp (2-2) took the loss Wednesday against San Diego, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Roupp's now allowed nine runs (seven earned) over eight innings in his last two starts. His ERA is up to 5.10 with a 1.63 WHIP and 35:14 K:BB through six starts (30 innings) this season. Roupp will look to get on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Cubs.