Roupp (2-1) struck out nine and earned the win Saturday against the Angels after giving up two runs on five hits and a walk across seven innings.

The right-hander surrendered a pair of solo homers to Mike Trout but otherwise shut down the Halos to pick up his second consecutive victory. Roupp has showed off his strikeout potential early in 2025 with at least eight strikeouts in three of his four starts, though his 4.09 ERA and 1.36 WHIP is otherwise middling. A home matchup with the Brewers likely awaits for his next turn through the rotation.