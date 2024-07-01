Roupp worked 2.2 innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Dodgers, giving up three earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

Heading into Sunday, Roupp had been residing on Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list, but he had made three rehab appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Rather than having him slot back into the Sacramento rotation Sunday, the Giants instead called him up from the minors to provide a fresh arm in the bullpen. Roupp ended up piggybacking starter Spencer Bivens, who tossed five innings of one-run ball before leaving the game. With the rotation having been hit hard by injuries lately, the Giants could have two openings during the upcoming week, but Bivens pitched well enough to earn one of those spots. Roupp could be an option for the other spot if Kyle Harrison (ankle) isn't ready to return from the 15-day injured list by the weekend.