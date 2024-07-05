Webb (7-6) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win over Atlanta on Thursday.

Webb gave up both runs on three hits and a sacrifice fly in the first inning, then settled in to produce a strong start by not allowing a runner past second base for the next six frames. He's gone seven innings in six of his last eight starts as he continues to be an innings-eater at the top of the Giants' rotation. For the season, Webb has a 3.09 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 103:27 K:BB over 119.1 innings through 19 starts. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Blue Jays.