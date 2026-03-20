Webb allowed six earned runs on eight hits, including one home run, and one walk while striking out three across 4.1 innings in Thursday's 14-11 Cactus League win over the Rockies.

Webb returned to Cactus League action after joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic, where he surrendered one earned run on five hits, including a homer, and one walk while striking out 11 in 8.2 innings over two outings. The right-hander was hit hard in his third Cactus League start, tossing 58 of his 86 pitches for strikes while giving up six more hits than he had over his previous two spring games combined. Webb, who is set to make his fifth consecutive Opening Day start, is coming off another strong campaign in which he posted a 3.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 224:46 K:BB across 207 innings in 34 starts.