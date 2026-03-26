Webb (0-1) took the loss versus the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings.

Webb was roughed up for five runs in the second inning and gave up two more in the fifth before exiting the game. He threw 58 of 86 pitches for strikes, which was right in line with his workload in his last Cactus League start Thursday. The right-hander is a true workhorse for the Giants, having topped 200 innings in three straight years and 30 starts in each of the last four campaigns. He pitched to a 3.22 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 224:46 K:BB over 207 innings in 2025 and should continue to eat innings this season. Webb is tentatively projected to make his second start of the year on the road at San Diego next week.