Webb (14-9) allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

The Giants fell behind early after an error led to three runners eventually crossing the plate in the second inning. Webb was steady enough to overcome that, and the Giants' offense took over in the sixth to help him secure his fourth win in his last five starts. He's allowed a total of 10 runs (seven earned) with a 33:6 K:BB across 31 innings in that span. Overall, Webb has a 3.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and a career-high 201 strikeouts through 184.2 innings over 30 starts this season. The 28-year-old's next start is projected to be at home versus the Dodgers this weekend as he attempts to tie his career high of 15 wins.