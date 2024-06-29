Webb allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Webb had a rough fifth inning, but other than that, he was his usually steady self. With the Giants' rotation in shambles due to injuries, getting a longer start out of Webb is a positive for the team's situation. He's gone at least six innings in 10 straight appearances, posting a 2.86 ERA over 66 innings with a 61:14 K:BB in that span. That's just a bit better than his 3.12 ERA for the year, which comes with a 1.22 WHIP and 97:26 K:BB across 112.1 innings through 18 starts. Webb's next start is projected to be at Atlanta.