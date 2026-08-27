Hernandez hasn't played in a game for Single-A San Jose since Aug. 20 due to a hip injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

San Jose hasn't placed Hernandez on its 7-day injured list, but that could be a possibility if he's unable to move past the hip issue within the next few days. The shortstop prospect has already played extensively between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and the California League this season, so the Giants could be motivated to proceed cautiously with him. Since getting elevated to Single-A shortly after the All-Star break, Hernandez is hitting just .231/.276/.319 with a 29.6 percent strikeout rate over 98 plate appearances, but the fact that the Giants deemed him capable of playing at a full-season affiliate as a 17-year-old is more notable than his lack of production.