Matos may see time in center field until Austin Slater (elbow) is ready, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Previous projections had Matos as the everyday left fielder, but the addition of Jorge Soler at designated hitter will have a ripple effect with Michael Conforto needing an outfield spot on at least a platoon basis. Jung Hoo Lee still figures to get most of the time in center field, and it's possible Matos ends up functioning more like a fourth outfielder unless he wins a starting role out of camp. As long as Matos makes the team, he should be in the lineup regularly versus left-handed pitchers, though it's unclear how much manager Bob Melvin will rely on platoons to balance playing time in a deep outfield.