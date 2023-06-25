Matos went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Saturday's win over Arizona.

Matos grounded into a double play in his first at-bat before reaching on a single in his second plate appearance. However, the rookie outfielder stole the show in the bottom of the sixth, crushing a two-run home run to left field to score Brandon Crawford and put the Giants up 7-5. It was Matos' first home run of his big league career and his second two-RBI game since being called up earlier this month. He's also recorded three two-hit games while maintaining a very solid 3:6 K:BB ratio at the plate.